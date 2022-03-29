OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  PM Modi to address 'Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022' today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address 'Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022' organised at Shreedham Thakurnagar in West Bengal's Thakurbari on the occasion of the 211th birth anniversary of Shree Shree Harichand Thakur on Tuesday.

Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022 is being organised by All India Matua Mahasangha beginning on Tuesday. The event will culminate on April 5.

"I am honoured to be addressing the Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022 at 4:30 PM tomorrow, 29th March. We shall also mark the Jayanti of the great Sri Sri Harichand Thakur Ji, who devoted his entire life to social justice and public welfare," PM Modi had tweeted on Monday.

Harichand Thakur devoted his life to the cause of betterment of the oppressed, downtrodden, and deprived persons in undivided Bengal during the pre-independence era. The social and religious movement started by him originated from Orakandi (now in Bangladesh) in 1860 and led to the formation of the Matua Dharma, said a release by the Prime Minister's Office. 

