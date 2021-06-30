PM Modi to address medical fraternity on National Doctors' Day

PM Modi to address medical fraternity on National Doctors' Day1 min read . 03:15 PM IST
- The event is being organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the medical fraternity on the occasion of the National Doctors' Day on Thursday. The event is being organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).
The Doctors' Day is observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.
In a tweet, Modi said, "India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting COVID-19. 1st July is marked as National Doctors Day. At 3 PM tomorrow, will address the doctors community at a programme organised by @IMAIndiaOrg."
