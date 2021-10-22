New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Friday. This comes in the backdrop of India administering more than one billion jabs to protect against the coronavirus.

“PM @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM today," the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet on Friday morning.

India started its Covid-19 vaccination drive in January this year. While more than 31% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated, 75% have received their first dose, the government said on Thursday. According to the health ministry, the first 100 million doses were administered in 85 days, while the last 100 million doses were given in just 24 days. Since 6 August, when India breached the 500 million dose mark, it took just 76 days to go past the 1 billion-dose mark.

While India has developed Covaxin and manufacturing covishield, several new vaccines are in the offing. According to the latest update of landscape of novel coronavirus vaccines candidate development worldwide, compiled and maintained by WHO, 126 vaccines are in clinical development and 194 vaccines are in pre-clinical development stages.

PM Modi has been urging people to stay vigilant about the coronavirus pandemic in the run-up to festivals such as Deepawali, even as India has been administering a record number of vaccine doses.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.