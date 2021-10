India started its Covid-19 vaccination drive in January this year. While more than 31% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated, 75% have received their first dose, the government said on Thursday. According to the health ministry, the first 100 million doses were administered in 85 days, while the last 100 million doses were given in just 24 days. Since 6 August, when India breached the 500 million dose mark, it took just 76 days to go past the 1 billion-dose mark.

