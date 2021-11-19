PM Modi to address nation at 9 am today

PM Modi to address nation at 9 am today1 min read . 08:31 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 9 am today, tweeted his office
“Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. Then, he will go to Jhansi for the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.’ Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), later the Prime Minister will also inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh.
Later in the day, Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Jhansi for the "Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv". During this event, he will formally hand over Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) designed Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for Naval ships to the Indian Navy.
