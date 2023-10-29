PM Modi to share his thoughts with the nation during the 106th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the nation at 11 am today, October 29, Sunday, during the 106th episode of his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ which is scheduled to be broadcast on Akashvani and Doordarshan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition, the program will also be live-streamed on the mobile applications, and YouTube channels of the Akashvani, DD News, PMO, and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

On the Akashvani channel, PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat will be broadcast in regional languages after the Hindi streaming. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Tune in today at 11 AM! #MannKiBaat," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Mann Ki Baat played a key role in popularising various government schemes, according to a Special Research Report from the Economic Department of State Bank of India titled - 9 Years of Mann Ki Baat: Transforming People, Policies & Governance.

As per the report, government schemes like PM Mudra, SVANidhi, Sukanya Samriddhi, Jan Dhan accounts, and Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) have resulted in rising awareness level that reflects incremental adoption levels of these schemes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report added that there has also been an increase in women's participation and women empowerment in such schemes.

"There has been a sharp jump in average searches in the schemes once it was mentioned in the course of Mann ki Baat addresses," the report said.

PM Modi started Mann Ki Baat on 3 October 2014 and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on All India Radio and Doordarshan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the availability of a plethora of digital communication means, PM chose Radio as All India Radio (AIR) is one of the largest broadcasting networks in the world. AIR coverage to 99.20% of the population spread over 92.0% area of the country.

As many as 23 crore people listen to Mann Ki Baat regularly, and another 41 crore people listen to it occasionally. The majority of listeners (around 73%) are optimistic and feel the country is going to progress, the report claims.

