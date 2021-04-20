Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the COVID-19 situation at 8:45 this evening.

PM Modi's address comes in the wake of India recording record high Covid-19 cases and deaths daily for the past few weeks.

Modi has been holding several virtual interactions and high-level meetings with state and central ministers, leading doctors and pharma companies in order to come out with solutions for the rampant increase in Covid-19 cases in the country. The meetings also threw light on the prime minister's orders to boost Covid-19 vaccination in the country as well by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to get the jab from 1 May, 2021.

Earlier today, Modi held a meeting with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers. In the meeting, he said that vaccine manufacturers developed and manufactured COVID-19 jabs in record time.

He also said that COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in India are the cheapest globally. "World's largest vaccination programme underway here," he added.

Emergency Use Authorisation has been granted to two indigenously manufactured vaccines --Pune based Serum Institute of India (SII) and Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech, and a third vaccine (Sputnik) that while presently manufactured abroad will eventually be manufactured in India.

Meanwhile, India reported 2.59 lakh new coronavirus cases and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from Union Health Ministry released today. Total cases rose to 1.53 crore while the death toll went up to 1.80 lakh. The active number of cases in the country stands at 20.31 lakh. In the last 24 hours, 1.54 lakh recovered from the infection. With this, the total recoveries reached 1.31 crore.

Daily covid cases in India had jumped a record 2.73 lakh on Monday.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 15.19 lakh samples were tested on Monday. And, overall 26.94 samples have been tested so far.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country rose to 12.71 crore till today, after 32.76 lakh jabs were administered in a day.

