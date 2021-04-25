OPEN APP
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 76th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today. It will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App.

The radio programme comes amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the country.

On his previous Mann Ki Baat address, the Prime Minister lauded corona-warriors and the discipline of the people during last year's Janata curfew.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

