Home >News >India >PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' today
'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month

PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' today

1 min read . 06:09 AM IST Staff Writer

Prime Minister Modi had invited suggestions from the people, for the 70th edition of the programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today.

"Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. #MannKiBaat," PM Modi tweeted.

"Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. #MannKiBaat," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier on October 10, Prime Minister Modi had invited suggestions from the people, for the 70th edition of the programme."#MannKiBaat presents a great opportunity to share inspiring journeys of outstanding citizens and discuss themes that power societal change. This month's programme will take place on the 25th. Share your ideas on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message," PM Modi had tweeted.In the last 'Mann Ki Baat', he encouraged people to take up storytelling.'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation.

