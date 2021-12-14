Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the valedictory session of the National Summit on Agro and Food Processing on December 16 from 11 AM in which detailed contours of Natural Farming shall be presented.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare informed that this summit is being organised as part of a pre-event Vibrant Gujarat Summit to be held in Anand, Gujarat from December 14-16.

This conference will be attended by 5000 farmers who will be present in the Summit. Apart from this 80 central institutes of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Krishi Vigyan Kendras and ATMA network in the States shall also be connecting farmers to witness the event live to know and learn about the practice and benefits of Natural Farming. Additionally, farmers and people from across the country can participate in conference virtually or watch it live on Doordarshan.

The Government has initiated several measures to transform agriculture in order to increase farmers' income during the last six years. Efforts are underway to promote and support initiatives leading to sustainability of the system, cost reduction, market access and better realization to farmers.

Zero Budget Natural Farming has also been identified as a promising tool to minimize the dependence of farmers on purchased inputs, reduce the cost of agriculture by relying on traditional field based technologies which lead to improved soil health. It emphasizes on shift of agriculture practices from mono-crops to diversified multi-cropping system. Desi cow, its dung and urine play an important role from which from which various inputs such as Beejamrit, Jivamrit and Ghanjivamrit are made on the farm and are the source of nutrients and life to soil for good agricultural production.

Other traditional practices such as mulching the soil with biomass or keeping the soil covered with green cover round the year, even in the very low water availability situations are added practices which ensure sustained productivity even from the first year of adoption.

To emphasize on such strategies and to deliver message to farmers in far flung areas of the country Government of Gujarat is organizing a National Summit on Agro and Food Processing from December 14 to December 16, 2021 at Anand, Gujarat with a focus on Natural Farming. Eminent speakers have been invited to share their thoughts on the theme of Natural Farming. An exhibition comprising more than 300 exhibitors from all over the country will be an added attraction.

