PM Modi to address National Summit on Agro and Food Processing. Check details

Zero Budget Natural Farming has also been identified as a promising tool to minimize the dependence of farmers on purchased inputs, reduce the cost of agriculture by relying on traditional field based technologies which lead to improved soil health. It emphasizes on shift of agriculture practices from mono-crops to diversified multi-cropping system. Desi cow, its dung and urine play an important role from which from which various inputs such as Beejamrit, Jivamrit and Ghanjivamrit are made on the farm and are the source of nutrients and life to soil for good agricultural production.