“The seminar aims to engage Indian industry and academia towards achieving self-reliance in the Defence sector," according to PMO release. The two-day seminar, scheduled to be held on July 18 and July 19, will provide a platform for leaders from industry, Academia, services and government to come together on a common platform to ideate and come up with recommendations for the Defence sector. Sessions dedicated to Innovation, Indigenisation, Armament and Aviation will be held. Additionally, the second day of the seminar will witness outreach to the Indian Ocean Region, in line with the government's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).