Prime Minister will unveil 'SPRINT Challenges', which are aimed at giving a boost to the usage of the indigenous technology in the Indian Navy
As a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) seminar 'Swavlamban' today on July 18. The seminar is scheduled at 4:30 pm at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.
While highlighting the details of the seminar, the Prime Minister's Office informed that an important pillar of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is attaining self-reliance in the Defence sector. Additionally, during the seminar, Prime Minister will unveil 'SPRINT Challenges', which are aimed at giving a boost to the usage of the indigenous technology in the Indian Navy.
The NIIO, in conjunction with the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), aims at inducting at least 75 new indigenous technologies, products into the Indian Navy and this collaborative project is named SPRINT (Supporting Pole-Vaulting in R&D through iDEX, NIIO and TDAC).
“The seminar aims to engage Indian industry and academia towards achieving self-reliance in the Defence sector," according to PMO release. The two-day seminar, scheduled to be held on July 18 and July 19, will provide a platform for leaders from industry, Academia, services and government to come together on a common platform to ideate and come up with recommendations for the Defence sector. Sessions dedicated to Innovation, Indigenisation, Armament and Aviation will be held. Additionally, the second day of the seminar will witness outreach to the Indian Ocean Region, in line with the government's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).
Meanwhile, in another development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu after she clinched the Singapore Open 2022 title on Sunday. Ace shuttler and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu clinched the Singapore Open 2022 title after defeating China's Wang Zhiyi in the final of the women's singles category.
"I congratulate @Pvsindhu1 on winning her first ever Singapore Open title. She has yet again demonstrated her exceptional sporting talent and achieved success. It is a proud moment for the country and will also give inspiration to upcoming players," tweeted the Prime Minister.
