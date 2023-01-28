PM Modi to address NCC PM rally in Delhi today2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 09:47 AM IST
This year, NCC is celebrating the 75th year of its inception. During the event, Prime Minister will release a special Day Cover and a commemorative specially minted coin of ₹75/- denomination, commemorating 75 successful years of NCC.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual NCC PM rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi on 28 January, 2023 at around 5:45 pm, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
