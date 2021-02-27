OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi to address next edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' tomorrow at 11 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

PM Modi to address next edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' tomorrow at 11 am

2 min read . Updated: 27 Feb 2021, 09:16 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • Earlier this month, PM Modi has invited people of the country to share their inspiring stories in the field of art, culture and tourism
  • Modi also shared a toll-free number for people to record their message in either Hindi or English

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosting his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' edition on Sunday, 28 February at 11 am. This is the 74th edition of the prime minister's monthly radio programme.

For the programme, PM Modi also sought suggestions and topics to be covered tomorrow via social media.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
As per the data shared by the officials on Friday, over 3.6 lakh people have received vaccine shots in Delhi

Delhi set for roll-out of 2nd phase of anti-coronavirus vaccination drive

2 min read . 09:15 PM IST
Kailash Gahlot, transport minister of Delhi

465 electric 4 wheelers registered since Delhi EV policy launch in 2020: Gahlot

1 min read . 09:07 PM IST
A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a frontline worker in Mumbai

Planning to get a Covid jab in India? Here are 20 queries for those with co-morbidities

2 min read . 09:04 PM IST
LA County is opening more testing options near public transportation, schools and offices to make it more convenient

Plunging demand for COVID-19 tests may leave US exposed

4 min read . 08:47 PM IST

Earlier this month, PM Modi has invited people of the country to share their inspiring stories in the field of art, culture and tourism.

"Through inspiring examples, January's #MannKiBaat highlighted diverse topics ranging from art, culture, tourism and agri innovation. Would love to hear more such motivating anecdotes for the programme in February, which will take place on the 28th," PM Modi tweeted and shared a link for the people inviting ideas for the next 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Prime Minister Modi also shared a toll-free number for people to record their message in either Hindi or English.

"PM Narendra Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to you. The Prime Minister invites you to share your ideas on topics he should address on the 74th Episode of Mann Ki Baat," the Government of India said in a statement.

"Send us your suggestions on the themes or issues you want the Prime Minister to speak about in the upcoming Mann Ki Baat episode. Share your views in this Open Forum or alternatively you can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record your message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English," the statement added.

Last week, Prime Minister Modi had greeted radio listeners on the occasion of World Radio Day, and called it a "fantastic medium which deepens social connect".

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"Happy World Radio Day! Greetings to all radio listeners and kudos to all those who keep the radio buzzing with innovative content and music. This is a fantastic medium, which deepens social connect. I personally experience the positive impact of radio thanks to #MannKiBaat," PM Modi tweeted on February 13.

During last month's Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi had appreciated a differently-abled elderly man from Kerala for his contribution towards cleanliness.

PM Modi had said, "I have seen one more news from Kerala which reminds us of our responsibilities. There is a Divyang elderly person in Kerala's Kottayam, NS Rajappan. He is unable to walk due to paralysis. But his commitment towards cleanliness has not faded."

With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout