PM Modi to address party workers on BJP Foundation Day, party plans week-long event

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
All events planned by the BJP will take place for the entire week starting from April 6 and will conclude with the commemoration of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a range of activities to commemorate the party's Foundational Day on April 6. The day will start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to party workers, .
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a range of activities to commemorate the party's Foundational Day on April 6. The day will start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to party workers, .
All events planned by the BJP will take place for the entire week starting from April 6 and will conclude with the commemoration of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.
All events planned by the BJP will take place for the entire week starting from April 6 and will conclude with the commemoration of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.
The official release from the BJP to its worker said, "Hoist the party flag with the proper procedure at 9 am. Then, embark on a procession filled with patriotic songs and slogans. Be ready by 9.45 am to listen to PM Modi's address to party workers."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The official release from the BJP to its worker said, "Hoist the party flag with the proper procedure at 9 am. Then, embark on a procession filled with patriotic songs and slogans. Be ready by 9.45 am to listen to PM Modi's address to party workers."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
BJP workers are directed to organise various events on the block-level from April 6 to 14.
BJP workers are directed to organise various events on the block-level from April 6 to 14.
"Cleaning lakes, blood donation camps, health checkups and vaccinations camps" are among some of the events BJP workers have been asked to organize.