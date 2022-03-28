Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  PM Modi to address party workers on BJP Foundation Day, party plans week-long event

PM Modi to address party workers on BJP Foundation Day, party plans week-long event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
1 min read . 08:23 PM IST Livemint

All events planned by the BJP will take place for the entire week starting from April 6 and will conclude with the commemoration of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a range of activities to commemorate the party's Foundational Day on April 6. The day will start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to party workers, .

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a range of activities to commemorate the party's Foundational Day on April 6. The day will start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to party workers, .

All events planned by the BJP will take place for the entire week starting from April 6 and will conclude with the commemoration of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

All events planned by the BJP will take place for the entire week starting from April 6 and will conclude with the commemoration of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

The official release from the BJP to its worker said, "Hoist the party flag with the proper procedure at 9 am. Then, embark on a procession filled with patriotic songs and slogans. Be ready by 9.45 am to listen to PM Modi's address to party workers."

The official release from the BJP to its worker said, "Hoist the party flag with the proper procedure at 9 am. Then, embark on a procession filled with patriotic songs and slogans. Be ready by 9.45 am to listen to PM Modi's address to party workers."

BJP workers are directed to organise various events on the block-level from April 6 to 14.

BJP workers are directed to organise various events on the block-level from April 6 to 14.

"Cleaning lakes, blood donation camps, health checkups and vaccinations camps" are among some of the events BJP workers have been asked to organize.

"Cleaning lakes, blood donation camps, health checkups and vaccinations camps" are among some of the events BJP workers have been asked to organize.

On April 14, the BJP workers will celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti by organising various events in residential areas of the poor.

On April 14, the BJP workers will celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti by organising various events in residential areas of the poor.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!