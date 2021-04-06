Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi to address party workers on 'BJP's Foundation Day' today

PM Modi to address party workers on 'BJP's Foundation Day' today

Premium
The 41st foundation day coincides with the ongoing Assembly polls in four states and one Union Territory.
1 min read . 06:33 AM IST Staff Writer

BJP national president JP Nadda will also address the meeting which will be held through video conferencing and will be streamed live from 10:30 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the country on Tuesday on the occasion of the 41st foundation day of the party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the country on Tuesday on the occasion of the 41st foundation day of the party.

BJP national president JP Nadda will also address the meeting which will be held through video conferencing and will be streamed live from 10:30 am.

TRENDING STORIES See All

BJP national president JP Nadda will also address the meeting which will be held through video conferencing and will be streamed live from 10:30 am.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The 41st foundation day coincides with the ongoing Assembly polls in four states and one Union Territory.

To mark the foundation day, various programmes will be organised at the booth level and glorious history, evolution, ideology and commitments of the party will be discussed through webinars at state and district levels.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was founded as Bharatiya Jana Sangh by Syama Prasad Mookherjee in 1951. Later it was merged with several parties in 1977 to form the Janata Party.

In 1980, the National Executive Council of the Janata Party banned its members from being 'dual members' of the party and the RSS.

Consequently, the former Jana Sangh members left the party and floated a new political party. Thus, the BJP came into existence on April 6, 1980.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.