PM Modi to address post-Budget webinar on 'GatiShakti' master plan tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a webinar on Gatishakti national master plan on Monday. In union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the PM GatiShakti master plan for expressways to facilitate faster movement of goods and people. It aims to enhance ease of living, ease of doing business, minimize disruptions and expedite completion of works with cost efficiencies. The FM had called the master plan a transformative approach driven by seven engines — roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways, and logistics infrastructure.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) is organizing its first Post Budget Webinar titled 'Creating Synergies for Accelerated Economic Growth'. Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal will chair the concluding session of the day.

Anurag Jain, Secretary, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry will lead the session on 'Nation as a whole approach' to introduce a new vision of integrated planning and synchronized time-bound implementation. This session will focus on the GatiShakti national master plan portal that has been developed by the Bhaskaracharya Institute of Space Application Geo-informatics, which will provide real-time, inputs to stakeholders through a dynamic Geographic Information System interface.

The other session will be led by--Amrit Lal Meena, Special Secretary for Logistics at DPIITGiridhar Aramane, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), and Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog.

