PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on infra, investment on Saturday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the post-budget webinar on infrastructure and investment on Saturday.
‘Infrastructure and Investment - Improving Logistics Efficiency with PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan’ is part of a series of 12 webinars organized by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for effective implementation of the initiatives announced during the Union Budget 2023-24.
“The Centre is increasing budgetary allocation for the development of world-class infrastructure. This year's budget is a reflection of this vision. Significant budgetary allocation for capital expenditure has been earmarked for infrastructure development," according to an official statement.
The Union Budget adopted seven priorities which complement each other and act as the ‘Saptarishi’ guiding the country through the AmritKaal. These include inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure, and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector.
The webinar on ‘Infrastructure and Investments’ is being led by Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highways and co-led by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
The webinar is also scheduled to host discussions on three sub-themes namely, Improving logistics efficiency, Planning on PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and Infrastructure development and investment opportunities.
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles, Piyush Goyal and Minister of Roads, Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari will also address the webinar. Besides, ministers and secretaries of the concerned Central Government Ministries, a host of stakeholders from states, industry and investment groups would attend the webinar.
“The ideas from these breakout sessions would be presented in the plenary during the final minutes of the Webinar. Based on the inputs received, concerned ministries would prepare a time-bound action plan for implementation of budget announcements," the government said
