Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will address a post-budget webinar on 'Make in India for the World', the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address to all participants on the vision of 'Make in India for the World,' and its convergence with Union Budget 2022 and the expectations from the webinar.

The Ministry said in a statement said, in line with the vision of PM Modi to make India a global hub for the manufacturing, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry is organising a post-budget webinar on "Make in India for the World" on March 3.

The Union Budget 2022 has laid down a roadmap for India@100 with manufacturing as one of the key drivers of growth and employment generation. The webinar will include discussions on a paradigm shift in manufacturing in India, realising the trillion-dollar goal in Exports and also on MSMEs as a growth engine for the economy.

The Ministry of Commerce & Industry said noted, "the objective of the webinar is to sustain the momentum of Union Budget 2022 by synergizing efforts with all stakeholders on various initiatives taken for boosting manufacturing, increasing exports and strengthening the MSMEs."

"By leveraging stakeholders' expertise and experience, an Action Plan for the Industry's way forward and monitoring framework for effective implementation of growth reforms in areas of manufacturing, exports and MSMEs will be finalised," it added. Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is scheduled to deliver concluding remarks at the event.

On Wednesday, Modi addressing a webinar on ‘Technology Enabled Development’, he said that science and technology were not isolated sectors for the Centre, "technology for us is a medium to empower the people of the country. For us, technology is the mainstay of making the country self-reliant. The same vision is reflected in this year's budget as well."

(With inputs from agencies)

