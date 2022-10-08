PM Modi to address public in Chamba on 13 October: Jai Ram Thakur

PM Modi to address public in Chamba on 13 October: Jai Ram Thakur2 min read . 05:04 PM IST
- Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chamba on 13 October to address a public meeting
As the assembly elections are inching closer in the state of Himachal Pradesh, political parties are trying to be as close to the public as possible and in the same quest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chamba on October 13. After inauguration of the AIIMS Bilaspur on 5 October, this will be PM Modi's second visit in nine days.
“Prime minister will address a public meeting at the famous Chamba Chowgan during his visit," Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said in a statement.
Apart from launching phase III of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY III), PM Modi will also inaugurate the 180 MW Bajoli hydroelectric project, lay the groundwork for the 48 MW Chanju-III hydroelectric project, and lay the groundwork for the 30.5 MW Deothal Chanju hydroelectric project.
With elections, the speed of development projects is also increasing the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 19 development projects totaling more than ₹95 crore in Khyod, Nachan assembly constituency, and Bhangrotu, Balh constituency, Mandi district on Friday.
"The 5 years tenure of the State government had been historic in terms of development. To maintain this fast pace of development in the state the BJP government should come to power again," the Chief Minister said.
"Recently the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of developmental projects worth thousands of crores including the AIIMS and Hydro Engineering College in Bilaspur, Medical Devices Park at Nalagarh and Pinjore-Nalagarh four-lane national highway.," he added.
The Congress Party accused the ruling BJP of misusing state funds and machinery and urged the Election Commission of India to declare the assembly elections in the state immediately. The party sought a ban on 'Amritmahotsav' functions in Himachal Pradesh.
“Just about two months are left for the tenure of the BJP government in the state but the BJP is openly misusing power and government machinery for political gains," Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh alleged in a statement.
