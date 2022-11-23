PM Modi to address ‘Rozgar Mela’ gathering in Goa on 24 Nov2 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 05:32 PM IST
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gave appointment letters to more than 71,000 recruits through video-conferencing
As part of government efforts to increase the level of employment in the country, PM Modi will virtually address a gathering in Goa as part of the 'Rozgar Mela' (employment fair) on 24 November. The Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant informed that Prime Minister will hand over appointment letters to 1,250 recruits in various departments.