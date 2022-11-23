As part of government efforts to increase the level of employment in the country, PM Modi will virtually address a gathering in Goa as part of the 'Rozgar Mela' (employment fair) on 24 November. The Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant informed that Prime Minister will hand over appointment letters to 1,250 recruits in various departments.

While addressing the media on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that appointment letters will be handed over to recruits selected in the police department, Fire and Emergency Services, Planning and Statistics, and Agriculture departments.

"PM Narendra Modi will virtually address a gathering during the Rozgar Mela function scheduled to be held at Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Dona Paula near Panaji at 10.30 am on Thursday," he said.

A senior official of the Goa government added that PM Modi will virtually address the gathering for around 20 minutes.

The government is organizing ‘Rozgar Mela’ in various parts of the country and the senior ministers of the Union government are participating in the events. On Tuesday, Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed one such gathering in Ajmer, Rajasthan where he claimed that the Central government is creating 16 lakh jobs every month.

"India has emerged as a source of energy with full of opportunities even in the situation of global economic crisis," the Union Minister said.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gave appointment letters to more than 71,000 recruits through video-conferencing. He further added that the government will run employment generation schemes in all NDA-ruled states.

"This is the double benefit of double-engine governments. The campaign to hand over appointment letters to the youth shall continue in a sustained manner," Modi said.

Double-engine government is a phrase that the BJP is using in all elections as its pitch. It means when the same party is ruling at the center and state, the people of the country get more benefits.

“In the past month alone, Maharashtra and Gujarat have handed out thousands of appointment letters. A few days back, the Uttar Pradesh government to has handed out appointment letters to several youths. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Chandigarh too have organized Rozgar Melas and handed out jobs to thousands of youth," the prime minister said.

With inputs from PTI.