PM Modi to address ‘Save Soil Movement’ on 5 June, World Environment Day

PM Modi to address ‘Save Soil Movement’ on 5 June, World Environment Day2 min read . 07:50 PM IST
The ‘Save Soil Movement’ was initiated to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it.
The ‘Save Soil Movement’ was initiated to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it.
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a programme on the ‘Save Soil Movement’ on 5 June in Delhi. The programme is being held to commemorate the World Environment Day.
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a programme on the ‘Save Soil Movement’ on 5 June in Delhi. The programme is being held to commemorate the World Environment Day.
The event will be held at Vigyan Bhawan on Sunday.
The event will be held at Vigyan Bhawan on Sunday.
The ‘Save Soil Movement’ was initiated to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it.
The ‘Save Soil Movement’ was initiated to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it.
He will also address the gathering during the programme of the global movement started by Jagadish "Jaggi" Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru. Sadhguru embarked on a 100-day in motorcycle journey March 2022, starting from London’s Parliament Square.
He will also address the gathering during the programme of the global movement started by Jagadish "Jaggi" Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru. Sadhguru embarked on a 100-day in motorcycle journey March 2022, starting from London’s Parliament Square.
June 5 marks the 75th day of the journey of Sadhguru.
June 5 marks the 75th day of the journey of Sadhguru.
Modi's participation in the programme will be reflective of the shared concerns and commitment towards improving the health of soil in India, the statement said.
Modi's participation in the programme will be reflective of the shared concerns and commitment towards improving the health of soil in India, the statement said.
What is World Environment Day?
What is World Environment Day?
World Environment Day (WED) is celebrated annually on 5 June and is the United Nations' principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment.
World Environment Day (WED) is celebrated annually on 5 June and is the United Nations' principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment.
First held in 1973, it has been a platform for raising awareness on environmental issues such as marine pollution, Alien overpopulation, global warming, sustainable consumption and wildlife crime.
First held in 1973, it has been a platform for raising awareness on environmental issues such as marine pollution, Alien overpopulation, global warming, sustainable consumption and wildlife crime.
World Environment Day is a global platform for public outreach, with participation from over 143 countries annually. Each year, the program has provided a theme and forum for businesses, non government organizations, communities, governments and celebrities to advocate environmental causes.
World Environment Day is a global platform for public outreach, with participation from over 143 countries annually. Each year, the program has provided a theme and forum for businesses, non government organizations, communities, governments and celebrities to advocate environmental causes.
Theme of World Environment Day 2022
Theme of World Environment Day 2022
The theme of World Environment Day 2022 is Only One Earth, focusing on "Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature".
The theme of World Environment Day 2022 is Only One Earth, focusing on "Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature".
According to UNEP, despite a slew of climate agreements, progress toward halting climate change is still too slow. Individuals and civil society must play a critical role in raising awareness and pressuring governments and the private sector to make large-scale changes.
According to UNEP, despite a slew of climate agreements, progress toward halting climate change is still too slow. Individuals and civil society must play a critical role in raising awareness and pressuring governments and the private sector to make large-scale changes.
Therefore, World Environment Day 2022 calls for "collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet," encouraging everyone, everywhere, to live sustainably and address the climate catastrophe.
Therefore, World Environment Day 2022 calls for "collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet," encouraging everyone, everywhere, to live sustainably and address the climate catastrophe.