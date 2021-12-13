PM Modi to address summit on agro food processing on Thursday

To emphasize on such strategies and to deliver message to farmers in far flung areas of the country Government of Gujarat is organizing a National Summit on Agro and Food Processing from 14th December to 16th December 2021 at Anand, Gujarat with focus on Natural Farming. Eminent speakers have been invited to share their thoughts on theme of Natural Farming. An exhibition comprising more than 300 exhibitors from all over the country will be an added attraction.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}