Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 84th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today. This will be the final edition of the monthly radio programme for 2021."Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts in #MannKiBaat today at 11 AM," All India Radio News tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts in #MannKiBaat today at 11 AM :#PMonAIR ▶️Live on: https://t.co/jvFBmlf1bw — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 26, 2021

The Mann Ki Baat program will be broadcast live at 11:00 am today. It can be accessed online as well as through television and radio. The program will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan, AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of the AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced three major decisions in the fight against the disease including the start of vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group from coming January 3.

He also announced that the healthcare and frontline workers will be given a 'precaution dose' from January 10 next year.

He also said that senior citizens facing co-morbidities will have the option to go for a "precaution dose" of COVID-19 on the advice of their doctors.

Referring to the Omicron infections in India, the Prime Minister urged people not to panic and to follow precautions such as masks and washing hands repeatedly.

He assured that nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA vaccine will be available for vaccination soon in the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.