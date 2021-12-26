PM Modi to address the last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program of 2021 today

PM Modi to address the last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program of 2021 today1 min read . 08:28 AM IST
PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat program will be broadcast live at 11:00 am today
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat program will be broadcast live at 11:00 am today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 84th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today. This will be the final edition of the monthly radio programme for 2021."Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts in #MannKiBaat today at 11 AM," All India Radio News tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 84th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today. This will be the final edition of the monthly radio programme for 2021."Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts in #MannKiBaat today at 11 AM," All India Radio News tweeted.
The Mann Ki Baat program will be broadcast live at 11:00 am today. It can be accessed online as well as through television and radio. The program will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan, AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of the AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.
The Mann Ki Baat program will be broadcast live at 11:00 am today. It can be accessed online as well as through television and radio. The program will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan, AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of the AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.
Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced three major decisions in the fight against the disease including the start of vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group from coming January 3.
Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced three major decisions in the fight against the disease including the start of vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group from coming January 3.
He also announced that the healthcare and frontline workers will be given a 'precaution dose' from January 10 next year.
He also announced that the healthcare and frontline workers will be given a 'precaution dose' from January 10 next year.
He also said that senior citizens facing co-morbidities will have the option to go for a "precaution dose" of COVID-19 on the advice of their doctors.
He also said that senior citizens facing co-morbidities will have the option to go for a "precaution dose" of COVID-19 on the advice of their doctors.
Referring to the Omicron infections in India, the Prime Minister urged people not to panic and to follow precautions such as masks and washing hands repeatedly.
Referring to the Omicron infections in India, the Prime Minister urged people not to panic and to follow precautions such as masks and washing hands repeatedly.
He assured that nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA vaccine will be available for vaccination soon in the country.
He assured that nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA vaccine will be available for vaccination soon in the country.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!