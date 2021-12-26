PM Modi to address the last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program of 2021 today

The Mann Ki Baat program will be broadcast live at 11:00 am today. It can be accessed online as well as through television and radio. The program will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan, AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of the AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

