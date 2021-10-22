OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi to address the nation at 10 AM today
Listen to this article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM on Friday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has announced in a tweet.

PM Modi's address to nation comes a day after India achieved a major milestone in its battle against Covid-19 as cumulative vaccinations in the country crossed the 100 crore mark.

After China, which has administered more than 200 crore doses, India is only the second country to have reached the landmark of 100 crore jabs.

The Prime Minister on Thursday expressed gratitude towards COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers and all others involved in the vaccination drive, as India achieved a milestone feat of administering 100 crore vaccine doses. 

In an opinion piece on Friday, Modi described India's COVID-19 vaccination drive as a journey from "anxiety to assurance" that has made the country emerge stronger, and credited its success to people's trust in the vaccines despite "various efforts to create mistrust and panic".

