PM Modi to address the nation at 5 pm today.

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm today. The Prime Minister's address comes at a time when Covid cases are seeing a downward trend in the country after a deadly second wave in April-May. "Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will address the nation at 5 PM today, 7th June," the Prime Minister's Office said on Twitter.

It is very likely that the Prime Minister will speak on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country as many states have started the process of unlocking starting from today.

While Delhi began Unlock 2.0 in a phased manner, Maharashtra began a "five-tier" unlock from lockdown-like restrictions from today.

PM Modi has addressed the nation a number of times since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, offering suggestions to people and outlining measures his government has been taking to deal with the situation.

India's daily new Covid-19 cases reported a sharp decline on Monday as the country recorded 1,00,636 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of active cases has reduced to 14,01,609, comprising 4.85 per cent of the total infections.

