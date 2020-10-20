PM Modi to address the nation at 6 pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 6 pm today. "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening," PM Modi tweeted.

आज शाम 6 बजे राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश दूंगा। आप जरूर जुड़ें।



Although PM Modi did not give any detail about the message he is going to share, but there are speculations that his address could be on the coronavirus situation as the festivities have kicked-in across the country.

On Monday, while addressing the inaugural function of Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020, PM Modi said India is currently seeing a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases per day and the growth rate of cases because it was one of the first countries to adopt a lockdown. He also said that India has one of the highest recovery rates of 88%.

While reviewing the preparedness of Covid-19 vaccine delivery, distribution, and administration in the country, PM Modi said that the access to coronavirus vaccines should be ensured speedily, considering the geographical span and diversity of India. In order to keep up efforts to contain the pandemic, he emphasised and appealed to continue social distancing, Covid appropriate behaviour such as wearing the mask, regularly washing hands and sanitation etc. especially in the wake of upcoming festival season.

Meanwhile, the number of new coronavirus infections reported daily in India dropped below 50,000 for the first time in nearly three months today. The total COVID-19 caseload is 75,97,063, according to the Union Health Ministry.

PM Modi has addressed the nation a number of times during the COVID-19 crisis in which he has spoken about various measures, including lockdown, being taken to curb the pandemic and also announced economic and welfare packages.









