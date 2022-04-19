To mark the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort on Thursday night. PM Modi is the first prime minister to deliver a speech at the Mughal-era monument after sunset.

It was chosen for the event as Mughal ruler Aurangzeb had given orders for the execution of the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur at the fort.

Other than Independence Day, this is the second time that Modi will be making a speech from the monument. On Thursday evening, his speech will be about interfaith peace and harmony among communities, according to the officials.

In 2018, he had hoisted the national flag at the monument and commemorated the 75th anniversary of the formation of the Azad Hind Government by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His address on this occasion was at 9 am.

The Thursday event will have performances by 400 Sikh musicians and there will also be a langar. Modi will also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp to mark the occasion, the officials said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday will start off the event, which will be attended by 11 chief ministers and prominent Sikh leaders from across the country. The families of 400 Sikh 'jathedars' have also been invited, including those from the Golden Temple in Amritsar.