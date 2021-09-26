PM Modi to address the nation on 81st edition of Mann Ki Baat today1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2021, 05:56 AM IST
Earlier this month, the PM Modi invited inputs for this month's ‘Mann ki Baat’ scheduled for September 26
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today, through his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme. The radio programme comes after his recently-concluded visit to the United States where he addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
The 81st edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme will be live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP’s) YouTube channel and the official website of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). It will also be broadcast on the network of All India Radio, Doordarshan, and the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and Newsonair mobile app.
Earlier this month, the Prime Minister invited inputs for this month's "Mann ki Baat" scheduled for September 26.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi had shared the link of MyGov portal and wrote, "Have been getting several interesting inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th. Keep sharing your insights on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800."
Earlier, addressing the 80th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' on August 29, Prime Minister Modi had hailed the efforts of a Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Bihar and Kanjirangal Panchayat in Tamil Nadu for their initiative towards village waste management and self-reliance.
"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.
