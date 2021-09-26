PM Modi to address the nation on 81st edition of Mann Ki Baat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today, through his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme. The 81st edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme will be live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP’s) YouTube channel and the official website of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). It will also be broadcast on the network of All India Radio, Doordarshan, and the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and Newsonair mobile app.