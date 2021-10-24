Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi to address the nation on 82nd edition of Mann Ki Baat today

PM Modi to address the nation on 82nd edition of Mann Ki Baat today

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on 82nd edition of Mann Ki Baat today
1 min read . 07:36 AM IST Livemint

Mann ki Baat is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month however, this time the programme will be broadcast on the second last Sunday of the month.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month however, this time the programme will be broadcast on the second last Sunday of the month.

"This month, the #MannKiBaat programme will take place on the 24th. I invite you all to share your ideas for this month's episode. Write on the NaMo App, @mygovindia or dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message," tweeted PM Modi.

"This month, the #MannKiBaat programme will take place on the 24th. I invite you all to share your ideas for this month's episode. Write on the NaMo App, @mygovindia or dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message," tweeted PM Modi.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Petrol, diesel prices: Fuel rates hiked for 5th straigh ...

Premium

Govt staff of this state to get special smartwatches th ...

Premium

Mumbai:Railways announces mega block today, these train ...

Premium

This district in Rajasthan administer COVID-19 first do ...

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Petrol, diesel prices: Fuel rates hiked for 5th straigh ...

Premium

Govt staff of this state to get special smartwatches th ...

Premium

Mumbai:Railways announces mega block today, these train ...

Premium

This district in Rajasthan administer COVID-19 first do ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!