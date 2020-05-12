PM Modi to address the nation on Tuesday as lockdown 3.0 nears end

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation Tuesday evening, setting the direction for the country to exit the third phase of the lockdown. Amid speculations that the lockdown is likely to be extended, Modi will address the nation at 8 pm, the Prime Minister’s office said in a Twitter post.

Modi on Monday had urged state chief ministers to give a blueprint to exit the lockdown by Friday. He assured the states that their suggestions on reviving the economy were given due consideration. The chief economic advisor, K Subramanian, told a television channel on Monday that the suggestions already received regarding a stimulus package have been considered and that a lot of work has gone into the measures to be taken.

Modi is expected to reiterate that the most effective tool to fight the coronavirus pandemic is social distancing, until a vaccine is developed and made available on large scale. Modi may also to tell citizens to religiously follow all safety precautions.

The Prime Minister, in his interaction with chief ministers on Monday, assured that there will be fewer restrictions as India further opens up its economy with riders in the fourth phase of the national lockdown likely to start on 18 May.

