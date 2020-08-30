PM Modi to address the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 11 am today through his radio pragramme 'Mann Ki Baat'. PM Modi had earlier asked people to share ideas for the 68th episode of the programme. "Tune in at 11 am on 30th August," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Tune in at 11 AM on 30th August. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/PuaZEqmT78 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2020

PM Modi address comes a day after the new guidelines of "unlock" were released by the government which will ease more restrictions, including metro trains which will be allowed to restart in a phased manner from September 7. Schools and other educational institutions will remain shut.

"What do you think should be discussed during this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 30th? Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800. You can also write on the NaMo App or MyGov. Looking forward to your ideas and inputs," the Prime Minister had tweeted.

Speaking at the 67th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', which coincided with the 21st anniversary of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', Prime Minister Modi had criticised Pakistan and said it undertook the misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert its ongoing internal conflicts. He also said that Pakistan tried to backstab in response to India's friendly endeavours.





