Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
PM Modi to address the nation through Mann Ki Baat at 11 am today

1 min read . Updated: 28 Feb 2021, 06:34 AM IST Staff Writer

  • PM Modi had invited people of the country to share their inspiring stories in the field of art, culture and tourism
  • Addressing the 73rd episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had said that the nation was shocked to witness the insult of the Tricolour on Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation during the 74th edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11 am today. PM Modi had invited people of the country to share their inspiring stories in the field of art, culture and tourism.

"Through inspiring examples, January's #MannKiBaat highlighted diverse topics ranging from art, culture, tourism and agri innovation. Would love to hear more such motivating anecdotes for the programme in February, which will take place on the 28th," PM Modi tweeted and shared a link for the people inviting ideas for the next 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Mann Ki Baat. the monthly radio programme is held on the last Sunday of every month.

"PM Narendra Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to you. The Prime Minister invites you to share your ideas on topics he should address on the 74th Episode of Mann Ki Baat," the Government of India said in a statement.

Addressing the 73rd episode of the monthly radio programme, PM Modi had said that the nation was shocked to witness the insult of the Tricolour on Republic Day. Prime Minister's comments came in the aftermath of the violence on January 26 when farmers protesting against agriculture laws entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

PM Modi had appealed to the countrymen to write about freedom fighters and stories of their struggle to mark the country's 75th Independence Day this year.

