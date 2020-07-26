Subscribe
Home >News >India >PM Modi to address the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi to address the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' today

1 min read . 05:32 AM IST Staff Writer

  • In his last 'Mann Ki Baat' address, PM Modi had said that there could be any number of challenges but our country's history shows that India has always overcome them
  • The PM addresses 'Mann ki Baat' on the last Sunday of every month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am today. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Do tune in tomorrow, 26th July, at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat."

In his last Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi on June 28 had said that there could be any number of challenges but our country's history shows that it [India] has always overcome them.

Speaking at the 66th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' Prime Minister Modi had said, "There could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we have always overcome them. We have emerged stronger after challenges."

The PM addresses Mann ki Baat on the last Sunday of every month.

