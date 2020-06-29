PM Modi to address the nation tomorrow at 4 pm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation on 30 June at 4 pm, said the Prime Minister's Office late Monday evening.

This would be Modi's sixth address to the nation since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Modi had last addressed the nation on May 12 when he had announced a ₹20-lakh-crore financial package to boost the economy recovering from coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Modi's address will come in the backdrop of India banning 59 apps from China including TikTok, owned by ByteDance Ltd., citing privacy and security concerns amid worsening relations between the two neighbouring countries.

It's unclear what the PM will be talking about but his address comes on the day when Unlock 1 will be ending and Unlock 2 begins 1 July.

The government on Monday night issued guidelines for the month-long 'Unlock 2' -- the "phased re-opening" of activities that had been barred to contain the coronavirus spread in the country -- and said educational institutions, Metro Rail services, cinema halls and gyms will continue to remain closed.

Lockdown will remain in force in Covid-19 containment zones till 31 July and district authorities will demarcate zones, said Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday.

Modi's address to the nation also comes two days after his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast where he outlined steps taken recently for economic liberalisation under the Atmanirbhar Bharat package whereby the government opened up coal mining and space exploration for private players.

Modi stressed on the need for carefulness to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and urged the citizens to be more vigilant during the 'Unlock' period.

"If you do not wear a mask, do not observe the two-yard social distancing norm or do not take other precautions, you are putting others at risk besides yourselves, especially the elderly and children at home," cautioned the Prime Minister.

According to the Health Ministry data released on Monday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 5,48,318, including 2,10,120 active cases, 3,21,723 cured/discharged/migrated and 16,475 deaths.

Modi also said on Sunday that India has given a befitting reply to the Chinese transgression in Laddakh and the world has seen India's commitment to safeguarding its borders.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated