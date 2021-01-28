OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi to address the World Economic Forum's Davos Summit at 5.30 pm today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi signing the visitor's book at the National War Memorial, on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi signing the visitor's book at the National War Memorial, on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day. (ANI)

PM Modi to address the World Economic Forum's Davos Summit at 5.30 pm today

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 08:48 AM IST Staff Writer

  • PM Modi will be speaking on the Fourth Industrial Revolution
  • More than 400 top industry leaders from across the globe will attend the session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Dialogue today via video conferencing. The Prime Minister would be addressing the forum at 5:30 pm IST.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said: "Will be addressing the @wef's Davos Agenda at 5:30 PM tomorrow, 28th January. Looking forward to speaking on a wide range (of) subjects relating to India's reform trajectory, increased usage of technology and other issues."

The WEF annual meeting in Davos engages the world's top leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of the year.

Also Read | Battered infra dream awaits a new deal

More than 400 top industry leaders from across the globe will attend the session, wherein the Prime Minister will be speaking on the Fourth Industrial Revolution - using technology for the good of humanity, read a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The Prime Minister will also interact with the CEOs during the event.

The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum's Great Reset Initiative in the post COVID world, the PMO said.

