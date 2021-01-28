Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi to address the World Economic Forum's Davos Summit at 5.30 pm today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi signing the visitor's book at the National War Memorial, on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day.

PM Modi to address the World Economic Forum's Davos Summit at 5.30 pm today

1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Staff Writer

  • PM Modi will be speaking on the Fourth Industrial Revolution
  • More than 400 top industry leaders from across the globe will attend the session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Dialogue today via video conferencing. The Prime Minister would be addressing the forum at 5:30 pm IST.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Dialogue today via video conferencing. The Prime Minister would be addressing the forum at 5:30 pm IST.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said: "Will be addressing the @wef's Davos Agenda at 5:30 PM tomorrow, 28th January. Looking forward to speaking on a wide range (of) subjects relating to India's reform trajectory, increased usage of technology and other issues."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Farmers' protest: Delhi Police issues notice to 20 farmer leaders including Yogendra Yadav

1 min read . 10:52 AM IST

India dispatches Covishield vaccines to Bahrain, Sri Lanka

1 min read . 10:28 AM IST

Samyukta Kisan Morcha blames Centre, Deep Sidhu for making farmers rally violent

1 min read . 10:08 AM IST

India logs 11,666 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, tally over 1.07 crore

1 min read . 10:20 AM IST

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said: "Will be addressing the @wef's Davos Agenda at 5:30 PM tomorrow, 28th January. Looking forward to speaking on a wide range (of) subjects relating to India's reform trajectory, increased usage of technology and other issues."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Farmers' protest: Delhi Police issues notice to 20 farmer leaders including Yogendra Yadav

1 min read . 10:52 AM IST

India dispatches Covishield vaccines to Bahrain, Sri Lanka

1 min read . 10:28 AM IST

Samyukta Kisan Morcha blames Centre, Deep Sidhu for making farmers rally violent

1 min read . 10:08 AM IST

India logs 11,666 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, tally over 1.07 crore

1 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The WEF annual meeting in Davos engages the world's top leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of the year.

Also Read | Battered infra dream awaits a new deal

More than 400 top industry leaders from across the globe will attend the session, wherein the Prime Minister will be speaking on the Fourth Industrial Revolution - using technology for the good of humanity, read a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The Prime Minister will also interact with the CEOs during the event.

The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum's Great Reset Initiative in the post COVID world, the PMO said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.