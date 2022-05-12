New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a gathering, Utkarsh Samaroh, in Gujarat's Bharuch today. The programme will mark the celebration of 100 per cent coverage of four key schemes of the state government in the district

1) With an aim to ensure complete coverage of schemes providing assistance to widows, elderly and destitute citizens, the district administration of Bharuch carried out the 'Utkarsh Initiative' drive from January 1 to March 31 this year.

2) A total of 12,854 beneficiaries were identified across the four schemes

3) The four schemes were Ganga Swaroopa Aarthik Sahay Yojana, Indira Gandhi Vrudh Sahay Yojana, Niradhar Vrudh Aarthik Sahay Yojana and Rashtriy Kutumb Sahay Yojana.

4) These four schemes helped provide timely financial assistance to those in need.

5) Utkarsh camps were organized in all villages and wards of municipality areas of the district, wherein applicants who provided necessary documents were given on the spot approval.