Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the convocation of Visva-Bharati University today via video conferencing.

West Bengal Governor and Rector of Visva-Bharati, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre are also present on the occasion.

"Visva-Bharati is a prized centre of learning. It is closely associated with the ideals of the great Gurudev Tagore. Those who have studied there have distinguished themselves in many fields. At 11 AM tomorrow, 19th February, will be speaking at Visva-Bharati’s convocation," PM Modi wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

As many as 2,535 students will receive their degrees during today's ceremony.

Visva-Bharati was founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921 and it is the oldest Central university in the country. PM Modi is also the Chancellor of the University.

Here are the live updates of Modi's address to Visva-Bharati University students:

"There is no boundary for creativity" - with this thought, Gurudev laid the foundation of this university: PM Modi

"It is not just a university, but a part of a vibrant tradition. If Gurudev wanted to see Vishwa Bharati as just a university, he could have named it Global University, but he named it Vishwa Bharati," the PM said.

Taking part in the convocation ceremony, PM Modi said, "It would have been good if I had come there personally to take part in the ceremony today but due to the new rules (COVID19) I am taking part in this event through video conferencing."

The PM wished the countrymen on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary. "Gurudev Tagore had also drawn inspiration from the Shivaji Maharaj's indomitable courage, marvellous valour and extraordinary intelligence," Modi said.

Where to watch

Modi's address will be available on the PM's Twitter handle.

PM Narendra Modi takes part in the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati University, via video conferencing.

View Full Image PM takes part in the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati University. (ANI)

