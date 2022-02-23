PM Modi to address webinar on Budget 2022 announcements today

Ten participating Ministries and Departments including Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR), Ministry of Housing AND Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY), Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MoDONER), Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Department of Border Management (DoBM), Department of Posts (DoP), Department of Telecommunication and Department of Land Resources (DoLR) in addition to government officials, industry experts and representatives of various government bodies will participate and reflect on a variety of such issues as above through the lens of the budget its impact on the industry and beneficiaries in the rural landscape.