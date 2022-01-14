Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda virtual event on 17 January, joining a host of other global leaders. The WEF is set to host the event on its website and social media channels from 17-21 January.

This is the second consecutive year that the forum has had to host the summit digitally due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It hopes to convene the 2022 annual meeting later this year.

Announcing its schedule, the forum said that 'Davos Agenda 2022' will be the first global platform for key world leaders to share their visions for 2022.

The event is being convened on the theme of 'The State of the World'.

Heads of state and government will join CEOs and other leaders for a dialogue on critical collective challenges and how to address them, while this dialogue will be a springboard to the Annual Meeting in Davos, scheduled for early summer.

In addition to Modi, the world leaders delivering 'State of the World' special addresses will include Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, US Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen, and Nigeria's Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Further, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva, special presidential envoy for climate of the US John F Kerry, European central bank president Christine Lagarde and WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala are also expected to attend the event.

Geneva-based WEF, which describes itself as an international organisation for public-private cooperation, said radically different pandemic experiences have exacerbated global divisions, while vaccine inequities, combined with new strains, have also slowed international economic recovery.

However, Covid-19 is only one of the critical global challenges which may become unmanageable unless world leaders prioritize proactive collaboration and therefore the Davos Agenda will focus on driving concerted action among key global stakeholders, it added.

Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, said: “Everyone hopes that in 2022 the Covid-19 pandemic, and the crises that accompanied it, will finally begin to recede. But major global challenges await us, from climate change to rebuilding trust and social cohesion."

“To address them, leaders will need to adopt new models, look long term, renew cooperation and act systemically. The Davos Agenda 2022 is the starting point for the dialogue needed for global cooperation in 2022," it added.

Through special addresses and panels with leaders of G20 economies and international organisations, the Davos Agenda 2022 will provide crucial insights into a range of critical challenges, said the WEF.

The summit will also mobilize government and business leaders, international organizations and civil society to share their outlook, insights and plans relating to the most urgent global issues such as climate change, social contracts and vaccine equity.

These sessions will also provide a platform for a wider connection, enabling the global public to engage and be included in the conversation.

The Davos Agenda 2022 will also mark the launch of several WEF initiatives to accelerate the race to net-zero emissions, the economic opportunity of nature-positive solutions and cyber resilience.

Other launches on a diverse range of critical topics will also take place between January 17-21 and these include strengthening the resilience of global value chains, building economies in fragile markets through humanitarian investing, bridging the vaccine manufacturing gap and using data solutions to prepare for the next pandemic.

