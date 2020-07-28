Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the grand finale of the world's largest online hackathon on August 1 from 7 pm onwards through a video conference, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Monday. During the grand finale, over 10,000 students will compete to solve 243 problem statements from government departments and industries. This hackathon is being organised jointly by the Ministry of Human Resources Development, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Persistent Systems and i4c.

Here are 5 things to know about the world's largest online hackathon:

1) Smart India Hackathon is a unique initiative to identify new and disruptive digital technology innovations for solving the challenges faced by our country.

2) It is a non-stop digital product development competition, where problems are posed to technology students to suggest an innovative solution.

3) More than 10,000 students will be competing to solve 243 problem statements from 37 central government departments, 17 state governments and 20 industries.

4) Each Problem Statement will carry prize money of ₹1,00, 000.

5) The student innovation theme which will have three winners, first, second and third with prize money of ₹1,00,000, ₹75,000 and 50,000 respectively.

This is the fourth edition of the hackathon organised by HRD Ministry.

-With agency inputs

