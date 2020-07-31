PM Modi to address world's largest online hackathon tomorrow: Key things to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2020 (Software) tomorrow, said the Education Ministry . "The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will address the grand finale of the largest ever online hackathon in the world, from 7 pm onwards on August 1, 2020, through video-conference," the ministry said in a statement.

Announcing this, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' today said that the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2020 (Software) will be held from 1 to 3 August. "Students would have the opportunity to work on challenges faced by government departments and private sector organisations for which they can offer out-of-the-box and world-class solutions," the ministry said in the statement.

The ministry said that owing to the Covid pandemic, the finale of the hackathon would be conducted online.

Key things to know about the world's largest online hackathon:

1) Smart India Hackathon is a unique initiative to identify new and disruptive digital technology innovations for solving the challenges faced by our country.

2) It is a non-stop digital product development competition, where problems are posed to technology students to suggest an innovative solution.

3) More than 10,000 students will be competing to solve 243 problem statements from 37 central government departments, 17 state governments and 20 industries.

4) Each Problem Statement will carry prize money of ₹1,00, 000.

5) The student innovation theme which will have three winners, first, second and third with prize money of ₹1,00,000, ₹75,000 and 50,000 respectively.

