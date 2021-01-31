Subscribe
Home >News >India >PM Modi to address year's first Mann Ki Baat today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Budget Session of Parliament in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Friday.

PM Modi to address year's first Mann Ki Baat today

1 min read . 06:29 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

PM Modi Mann Ki Baat address comes a day ahead of the Budget Day, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her third budget amid the coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the year's first Mann Ki Baat at 11 am today. The address comes a day ahead of the Budget Day, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her third budget amid the coronavirus pandemic. This will be 73rd episode of his monthly radio programme.

"Tune in tomorrow, 31st January at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat," PM Modi said in a tweet on Saturday.

In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that demand for India made products was increasing across the country, with people supporting the cause of ‘vocal for local’. He had said the industry leaders to ensure that Indian products are world-class and meet qualitatively globally standards. PM Modi also urged citizens to take new year resolution for the betterment of the country, use more local products in their day-to-day lives and aim to make the country free from plastic.

Mann Ki Baat is the Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio programme in which he shares his thoughts with the people of the country. It is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

