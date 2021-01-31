PM Modi to address year's first Mann Ki Baat today

In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that demand for India made products was increasing across the country, with people supporting the cause of ‘vocal for local’. He had said the industry leaders to ensure that Indian products are world-class and meet qualitatively globally standards. PM Modi also urged citizens to take new year resolution for the betterment of the country, use more local products in their day-to-day lives and aim to make the country free from plastic.