PM Modi to unveil Asia's ‘tallest’ statue of Lord Ram in South Goa today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Goa today to take part in the 550th-year celebration of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math in Partagali and unveil a 77-foot-tall bronze statue of Lord Ram.

According to a press release from PMO, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 'Ramayana Theme Park' developed by the Math. The bronze statue of Lord Ram is designed by renowned sculptor Ram V Sutar.

PM Modi will also release the special postal stamp and a commemorative coin and address the gathering on the occasion.

Joint Convenor of the Organising Committee of celebrations, S Mukund Kamath, told news agency ANI that more than 15,000 people are expected from all over India today.

"More than 15,000 people are expected from all over India. PM will first visit Lord Ram's bronze statue, and address the people," Kamath told ANI on Thursday.

He said that the 11-day 550th-year celebration of the Math will witness more than 1.2 lakh people.

“In 11 days' time, more than 1.2 lakh people are expected here. There will be cultural programs, and renowned artists, including Shankar Mahadevan and Anup Jalota, and others, will be performing.”

Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math is the first Gowd Saraswat Brahmin Vaishnava Math. It follows the Dvaita order, a system established by Jagadguru Madhvacharya in the 13th century AD. The Math is headquartered in Partagali, a small town in South Goa, on the banks of the river Kushavati, the press release said.

PM in Udupi While PM Modi's visit to the Math in Goa is scheduled at 3:15 pm, PM also visited Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi, Karnataka.

PM Modi held a roadshow in Udupi before the event.

At Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi, he participated in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme, a devotional gathering of about 1,00,000 participants, including students, monks, scholars, and citizens from various walks of life, who recited the Srimad Bhagavad Gita in unison.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa, located in front of the Krishna sanctum, and dedicated the Kanaka Kavacha (golden cover) for the sacred Kanakana Kindi, a sacred window through which the saint Kanakadasa is believed to have had the divine darshan of Lord Krishna.

Sri Krishna Matha, Udupi, was established over 800 years ago by Sri Madhvacharya, the founder of the Dvaita philosophy of Vedanta, the press release said.

Ahead of his of visit to Udupi, PM Modi said that he is "honoured" to attend the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme at Sri Krishna Matha.

PM Modi remarked that the programme brings together people from different sections of society to recite the Gita.

I am honoured to be visiting Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi to take part in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme.

"I am honoured to be visiting Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi to take part in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme tomorrow, 28th November. This is a special gathering that brings together people from different sections of society for a recital of the Gita. This Matha has a very special significance in our cultural life. Inspired by Sri Madhvacharya, it has been at the forefront of serving society," he had said in a post on X.

