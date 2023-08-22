PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa today2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 06:28 AM IST
This will be PM Modi's third visit to South Africa and the trip marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for South Africa on Tuesday to participate in the 15th BRICS summit. It is a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message