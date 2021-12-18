Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Goa on December 19 to attend 60 years of Goa's independence celebration, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

"PM Modi has been invited to the program to celebrate 60 years of Goa's independence. He will reach Azad Maidan at around 2 pm. This will be followed by the Prime Minister's program at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium at 3 pm," said Sawant.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over 650 crores during his visit.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces that liberated Goa from Portuguese rule.

PM Modi will also felicitate the freedom fighters and veterans of 'Operation Vijay' at the function.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate multiple development projects including the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum, Super Speciality Block at Goa Medical College, New South Goa District Hospital, Aviation Skill Development Center at Mopa Airport and the Gas-insulated Substation at Dabolim-Navelim, Margao.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the India International University of Legal Education and Research of Bar Council of India Trust at Goa.

It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to improve medical infrastructure and provide top class medical facilities across the country. In line with this vision, the Super Speciality Block at Goa Medical College and Hospital has been constructed at a cost of over Rs. 380 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana scheme, the PMO statement said.

It is the only state of the art super speciality hospital in the entire state of Goa, providing high-end super speciality services. It will provide specialized services like angioplasty, bypass surgery, liver transplant, kidney transplant, dialysis etc. The Super Speciality Block will also house a 1000 LPM PSA plant installed under PM-CARES.

As per the release, The New South Goa District Hospital, built at a cost of around ₹220 crores is equipped with modern medical infrastructure including OPD services in 33 specialities, the latest diagnostic and laboratory facilities and services like Physiotherapy, Audiometry etc. The hospital has 500 oxygenated beds, 5500 litre LMO tanks and 2 PSA plants of 600 lpm.

The re-development of Aguada Fort Jail Museum as a Heritage Tourism destination under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme has been done at a cost of over ₹28 crore, it said in a statement.

Before Goa's liberation, Aguada Fort was used to incarcerate and torturing the freedom fighters. The Museum will highlight the contributions and sacrifices made by the prominent freedom fighters who fought for the liberation of Goa and will be a befitting tribute to them.

The Aviation Skill Development Center at the upcoming Mopa Airport, built at a cost of around ₹8.5 crore, is aimed at providing training in 16 different job profiles. The trainees will be able to get job opportunities in the Mopa Airport project as it becomes operational, as well as at other Airports in India and abroad.

Gas Insulated Substation at Davorlim-Navelim, Margao has been constructed at a cost of around ₹16 crores under the Integrated Power Development Scheme of the Ministry of Power, Government of India. It will provide stable power supply to the villages of Davorlim, Nessai, Navelim, Aquem-Baixo and Telaulim.

The India International University of Legal Education and Research of Bar Council of India Trust will be established in line with the focus of the government to transform Goa into a hub of higher and technical education.

The Prime Minister will also release a Special Cover and Special Cancellation to mark the commemoration of the Indian Armed Forces freeing Goa from Portuguese rule. He will also release 'My Stamp' depicting the Hutatma Smarak at Patradevi, which salutes the great sacrifices made by the martyrs of the Goa Liberation Movement.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will pay Floral Tributes at Martyr's Memorial, Azad Maidan, Panaji. He will also attend the Sail Parade and FlyPast at Miramar, Panaji.

