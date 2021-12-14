PM Modi to attend BJP CMs conclave in Varanasi today

Later, the Prime Minister inaugurated the ambitious project of Kashi Vishwanath Dham. He along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had lunch with the workers involved in the construction work of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor. Later in the day, the PM took a boat ride from Lalita Ghat to Ravidas Ghat, where he was scheduled to take part in the Ganga aarti. Upon reaching, the Prime Minister boarded Vivekanand Cruise. He was accompanied by Adityanath, other chief ministers, deputy chief ministers of BJP ruled states and top BJP leaders.The ghat was illuminated with several thousands of earthen lamps, lights and floral arrangements.The Prime Minister also witnessed 'Ganga Aarti' on the banks of the Ganges.